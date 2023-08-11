ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rochester man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of stealing a rental car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at the Albany International Airport. Antoine Witcher, 28, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.

On Thursday, deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rental car garage at Albany International for a report of a rental car in the process of being stolen. Deputies say Enterprise representatives claimed a Blue 2022 GMC Terrain was stolen from their rental inventory.

With the help of OnStar, deputies were able to track the car after further investigation. Deputies say while talking to OnStar, they received “live information” and relayed it to the New York State Police working on the New York State Thruway.

Law enforcement says the car was located and stopped safely. The driver, identified as Witcher, was taken into custody without incident.

Witcher was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee. He will be arraigned in Colonie Town Court on Friday.