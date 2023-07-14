ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after being pulled over near Central Ave. and Henry Johnson BLVD in Albany for possessing mushrooms, crack cocaine, digital scales, and more according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Rahiem O. Smith, 33, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, around 10:17 a.m., deputies pulled Smith over for a traffic violation. Law enforcement says an investigation revealed he was in possession of a quantity of Psilocybin mushrooms, crack cocaine, and digital scales, commonly used for the weighing and packaging of narcotics. Deputies say Smith also possessed a large amount of U.S. currency.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Traffic infractions

Smith will be arraigned later on Friday in Albany City Court.