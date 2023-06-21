ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Knox man was arrested on Tuesday for lighting two abandoned cars on fire, burglary, and criminal mischief, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Hugh Barnes faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 10:34 a.m., deputies responded to Knox Cave Road for a criminal mischief complaint. Following an investigation, deputies say Barnes committed criminal mischief to a mailbox belonging to the resident of the caller.

Barnes was later found at his home. Deputies say once they arrived, Barnes fled into a wooded area.

While interviews were being conducted by witnesses, deputies say Barnes ignited two abandoned cars on fire in a nearby field. He was found on a nearby roadway and was taken into custody.

Deputies say a further investigation showed Barnes also caused criminal mischief to the residence belonging to his landlord by destroying several doors and windows.

Charges:

Third-degree arson

Third-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Barnes was arraigned in the Town of Knox Court. He was released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued for the victims.