ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.

On January 12, sheriff’s investigators arrested McDonald who reportedly had contraband inside the facility on January 11. Sheriff Apple reports McDonald knowingly and unlawfully had contraband in the form of weed, Suboxone and Morphine Sulfate within his rectum. Sheriff Apple explains the contraband was found after correction officers used the body scanner on McDonald during his intake process.

McDonald was originally charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He has recently been charged with the following,

First degree promoting prison contraband

Second degree promoting prison contraband

Two counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to police, McDonald will be arraigned at the Town of Colony criminal court at a later date.