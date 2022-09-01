ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported the arrest of Kyle Crayon, 30, of Troy. Police said Crayon was nabbed on drug-related charges.

On August 31, deputies pulled over a car after several alleged traffic violations. While interviewing the driver, who was identified as Crayon, police said drug paraphernalia was found in the car. A more thorough search allegedly turned up multiple dosage units of Fentanyl, and other drugs.

Charges

Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanors)

Police also charged Crayon with several traffic infractions. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Albany City Court in September.