ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday afternoon, around 4 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car on Second Avenue in Albany for unnamed vehicle and traffic violations. According to police, Ronnie M. Perry, 22, was behind the wheel, without a valid license.

While deputies spoke with Perry, he allegedly became irate, refused to exit his vehicle, and physically fought with the officers. According to police, this all happened with his two infant children in the backseat.

Once he was placed in a patrol car, Perry allegedly tried to hide 28 grams of crack cocaine under the seat cushion.

Charges:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

One count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration

One count of resisting arrest

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Traffic violations

Perry was taken to Albany County Jail, where he awaits arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in Albany County Court on Friday.