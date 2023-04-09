ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after being pulled over while driving a stolen car, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Joey Ward Jr., 22, faces multiple charges.

On Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a car in the area of Washington Avenue and Lark Street. Deputies say the car matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen from Schenectady. Deputies say they took Ward, who was identified as the driver, into custody without further incident.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Traffic citations

Ward is held at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned before the City of Albany Criminal Court.