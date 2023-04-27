ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday for attempting to steal a homeowner’s car while allegedly in possession of crack cocaine in his underwear, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Ruffin, 43, faces several charges.

Deputies say around 2 a.m. they received a report of an unwanted man on a property attempting to steal their car. According to deputies, Ruffin entered the homeowner’s garage on the property with no right to do so and found their car keys inside.

After an investigation, deputies say Ruffin had over 10 grams of crack cocaine in his underwear. Deputies say Ruffin is currently on New York State Parole for similar offenses.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Ruffin was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee. He will be arraigned in the Town of New Scotland Court on Thursday at noon.