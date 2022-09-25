ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff’s office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.

On Sunday, September 24, police carried out a traffic stop on Lark Street in Albany. Police found Cain, the driver, had a plastic bag of around 1.5 grams of cocaine during the traffic stop.

Charges

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

NYS vehicle and traffic law section 1227-1, Consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle

NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 509-1, Unlicensed operator

NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1128-A, Moved from lane unsafely

Cain was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility and held as a pre-arraignment detainee pending an arraignment in the City of Albany Criminal Court.