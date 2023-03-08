ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday after he was pulled over and was driving an alleged stolen car. Tariq Royal, 32, faces multiple charges.

On March 7, around 5:56 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a Ford Focus for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies identified Royal as the driver. After running a DMV search, deputies say the car he was driving was reported stolen to the Albany Police Department on February 11. Royal was subsequently arrested.

Image via Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle

Royal was arrested and released on appearance tickets. He is set to return to Albany City Criminal Court on March 23.