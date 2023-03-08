ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday after he was pulled over and was driving an alleged stolen car. Tariq Royal, 32, faces multiple charges.
On March 7, around 5:56 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a Ford Focus for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies identified Royal as the driver. After running a DMV search, deputies say the car he was driving was reported stolen to the Albany Police Department on February 11. Royal was subsequently arrested.
Charges:
- Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle
Royal was arrested and released on appearance tickets. He is set to return to Albany City Criminal Court on March 23.