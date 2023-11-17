BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Accused kidnapper Craig Ross Jr. pleaded not guilty to nine total charges during an arraignment Friday in Saratoga County Court. Ross is accused of kidnapping a young girl in late September.

Charges:

First-degree kidnapping

4 sexual assault charges

2 sexual abuse charges

Endangering the welfare of a child

Assault

The girl was found alive on Ross’ property after an extensive search. The next court date is set for Thursday, December 21. Stick with NEWS10 as we continue to follow this case.