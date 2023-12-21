ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Craig Ross Jr., the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl in late September, will not appear in court on Thursday as scheduled. This comes as a result of George Conway, Ross’s appointed attorney no longer being able to represent him. Conway was named Saratoga County Attorney by the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Ross is charged with first-degree kidnapping among other charges. Ross pleaded not guilty to all charges on November 17.

The search for the girl prompted an Amber Alert over two days until police found her inside a trailer on Ross’ mother’s property. Police traced a ransom note allegedly left at the girl’s home to Ross through a fingerprint from a 1999 DWI.

There is no update regarding a new timeline for the trial.