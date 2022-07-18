BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Eight people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Bennington apartment on July 14. The Manchester Police Department said the warrant was regarding an overdose death in Manchester.

Inside the Beech Street apartment, police said they found three handguns, 59 grams of crack cocaine, 265 baggies of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and $6,590. The warrant was executed by the Manchester Police Department, Bennington Police Department, Rutland City Police Department, Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

The drugs, guns, and money found during search warrant (Manchester PD)

Arrested

John Farquharson, 57 of Bennington

Joshua Acosta, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts

Angeliz Matos, 20, of Holyoke, Massachusetts

Christopher Arroyo-Cruz, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts

Brittany Pecor, 22, of Bennington

Tafana Sousis, 28, of Bennington

Heather Farley, 40, of Bennington

A juvenile of Holyoke, Massachusetts

All were taken into custody at the apartment. Throughout the investigation, police found that Arroyo-Cruz, Acosta and the juvenile were accused of aggravated assault. All three were held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

Matos was held on $100,000 bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Pecor was held on $5,000 bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. Farquharson, Farley and Sousis were all released on a citation. If you have any information regarding this event, you can contact the Manchester Police Department.