7 arrested on gun, drug charges during Albany PD investigations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested seven people after guns and drugs were recovered following separate investigations. All seven were arrested on Monday, February 7.

Handgun possessed by Daniels (Albany PD)

Handguns recovered from Watervliet Ave (Albany PD)

AR-15 recovered from Jennings Drive (Albany PD)

Around 11:10 a.m., detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Jennings Drive as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, police said they found a loaded .223 caliber AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with 30 rounds. They also found two loaded 9mm magazines.

Akeim Ryan, 22, of Albany, was located inside the home and taken into custody. He has been charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.

Around 4:30 p.m., detectives stopped Perry Daniels, 58, of Albany in the area of Central Avenue and Manning Boulevard as part of an ongoing investigation. Police said Daniels was found to be in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun, as well as crack cocaine.

Police said the handgun had also been reported stolen that day from Hudson. Daniels was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the firth degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Around 5:45 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Watervliet Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, detectives recovered several bags of heroin, a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of crack cocaine and two loaded handguns, a 9mm and a .25 caliber.

Five people were inside the home and taken into custody:

Michael Hoban, 65, of Albany, who was charged with: Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree Criminal nuisance in the first degree Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Bryan Smith, 34, of Curryville, New York, who was charged with: Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Kelsey Johnson, 28, of Stottville, New York, who was charged with: Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Danielle Sedgwick, 36, of Albany, who was charged with: Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Jade St. Louis, 25, of Albany, who was charged with: Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree



St. Louis was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant issued out of Albany City Criminal Court for an unrelated incident in 2020. All five are scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Tuesday.