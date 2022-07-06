The six people who were arrested on gun charges in Saratoga County (SCSO)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six people have been arrested on gun charges after a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police said those arrested are accused of possessing and selling firearms in Saratoga Springs and Milton.

The Sheriff’s Office said two handguns and multiple magazines, including a 30-round capacity magazine, were seized.

The handguns seized during the investigation (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Arrests and charges

Michael Andrews, 25 (SCSO)

Johnathon Parker, 29, of Hudson Falls (SCSO)

Jeffrey Bishop, 30, of Saratoga Springs (SCSO)

Patricia Show, 39, of Saratoga Springs (SCSO)

Teanna Gonzalez, 31, of Saratoga Springs (SCSO)

Maggie Hayes, 27, of Ballston Spa (SCSO)

Michael Andrews, 25

Two counts of third-degree Criminal Sale of a Weapon (felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Two counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (1)

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (8)

Two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (misdemeanor)

Firth-degree Conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Andrews was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail due to appear in Saratoga Springs City Court and Milton Town Court at a later date.

Johnathon Parker, 29, of Hudson Falls

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (1)

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (8)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (misdemeanor)

Firth-degree Conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Parker was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail on $2,500.00 cash, $5,000.00 bond, and $10,000.00 partially secured bond. He is due to appear in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.

Jeffrey Bishop, 30, of Saratoga Springs

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (1)

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (8)

Third-degree Criminal Sale of a Weapon (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (misdemeanor)

Firth-degree Conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Bishop was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court. He was released to Pre-Trial Services and is due to appear in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.

Patricia Show, 39, of Saratoga Springs

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (1)

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony), NYS Penal Law 265.02 (8)

Third-degree Criminal Sale of a Weapon (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (misdemeanor)

Firth-degree Conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Show was arraigned in the Saratoga Springs City Court. She was released to Pre-Trial Services and is due to appear in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.

Teanna Gonzalez, 31, of Saratoga Springs

Third-degree Criminal Sale of a Weapon (felony )

) Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (misdemeanor)

Firth-degree Conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Gonzalez was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court. She was released to Pre-Trial Services and is due to appear in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.

Maggie Hayes, 27, of Ballston Spa

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (misdemeanor)

Hayes was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court. She was released and is due to appear in the Town of Milton Court at a later date.