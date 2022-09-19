WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

On September 14, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Fauntleroy, 31, of Schenectady, and Felix Ortega, 55, of Wilton. Fauntleroy is accused of selling and possessing cocaine and Ortega is accused of selling and possessing crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home on Traver Road in Wilton. Four more people found inside the home were arrested. The Sheriff’s Office said scales, packaging material, crack cocaine, cocaine, crystal meth, suboxone, heroin, and a Chuka stick were seized.

Charges

Terry Fauntleroy, 31, of Schenectady (SCSO)

Felix Ortega, 55, of Wilton (SCSO)

Tyanne Carpenter, 31, of Wilton (SCSO)

Fauntleroy has been charged with: Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony) Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd Degree (felony) Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony) Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Ortega has been charged with: Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony) Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony) Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Tyanne Carpenter, 31, of Wilton, has been charged with: First-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (felony) Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)



Jerry Falconio, 57, of Wilton (SCSO)

Melissa Sias, 42, of Wilton (SCSO)

Jonathan Lincoln-Lynch, 32, of Wilton (SCSO)

Jerry Falconio, 57, of Wilton, has been charged with: First-degree criminal nuisance (felony) Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Melissa Sias, 42, of Wilton, has been charged with: First-degree criminal nuisance (felony) Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Jonathan Lincoln-Lynch, 32, of Wilton, has been charged with: Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)



Fauntleroy, Ortega, Falconio, and Carpenter were arraigned in the Town of Wilton Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail. Sias and Lincoln-Lynch were given appearance tickets and are due to appear in the Town of Wilton Court on a later date.