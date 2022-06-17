COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five people have been arrested on gun, drugs, and other charges after a chase in Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said they recovered two guns, a large-capacity magazine, and a small amount of crack cocaine during the incident.

On Friday, June 17 around 12:40 a.m., a Colonie police officer reportedly saw suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Central Avenue. Police said the officer saw a handgun in the car while interviewing the four men inside.

According to police, one man fled from the car and the other three were arrested. A short time later, police saw the man that ran in a different car driving in the area, and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the car was finally stopped on Mordella Road where the men fled on foot again. The woman who was driving was taken into custody. A Colonie Police K-9 and a Colonie Police drone were used to find the man who was hiding in a shed on Mordella Road.

At the Days Inn parking lot, police recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 handgun, a loaded large-capacity .380 magazine, and a small amount of crack cocaine in the car. Around 11:20 a.m., police said a passerby found a Ruger .380 caliber handgun near the Days Inn parking lot. Police said that gun will be forensically tested to see if it’s linked to this incident.

The Ruger .380 caliber handgun (CPD)

The loaded (12 rounds) Smith & Wesson .40 handgun and a loaded large capacity .380 magazine (7 rounds) (CPD)

Police said none of those arrested have a pistol permit to have a handgun or they have felony conviction(s) preventing legal possession of a gun. The origin of the handguns is undetermined and still under investigation.

Arrests and charges

Tysean Dixon, 19, of Poughkeepsie Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), third-degree burglary 3rd (felony), fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor), resisting arrest (misdemeanor), seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Tyree Currie, 19, of Schenectady Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Kenneth Simmons, 19, Bronx Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Drahcir Dix, 18, Schenectady Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Onajahnae Garrett, 20, Poughkeepsie Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer (misdemeanor), second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor), reckless driving (misdemeanor), speeding and failure to obey a police officer (traffic infractions)



Garrett was given an appearance ticket to appear in Colonie Justice Court on July 6. Currie, Simmons, and Dix were arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and released to appear on July 6. Dixon was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail ($2500 cash, $5000 bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond). His next court date is June 27.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police at (518) 783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to the Crimestoppers website.