PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista in Pittsfield. The Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said Anthony Robertson, 40, was arrested in Binghamton.

Binghamton, New York Police, and U.S. Marshal Service arrested Robertson on a warrant obtained by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit. Robertson is charged with murder, kidnapping, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hunters found 32-year-old Delacruz-Batista dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds in the Pittsfield State Forest around 5 a.m. on December 4, 2021. Previously arrested and arraigned were Jamel Nicholson, Efrain Miller, and Timothy McFadden, who all remain in custody.

The State Police Detective Unit’s investigation remains ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact State Police detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.