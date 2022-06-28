SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people have been charged after an alleged burglary and robbery at a home in Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said the incident took place early Tuesday morning on Division Street.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a call from the 28-year-old victim. The victim reported that he had gone outside to speak with a male acquaintance. Once outside, the victim discovered three other men with his acquaintance.

Police said the men went into the victim’s home and began to steal property. During the incident, one of the men allegedly displayed what appeared to be a pistol and threatened to shoot the victim if he caused any issues.

During the incident, police said the victim’s 6-year-old son, who had been asleep in a bedroom, woke up and witnessed what happened. The four men then left the home by car and the victim called 911.

Police said they were able to locate the suspect vehicle shortly after the 911 call and took all four into custody without incident. The weapon involved was found to be an imitation pistol that appeared similar to a Glock handgun. No injuries were reported.

Arrested

Michael Green, 18, of Saratoga Springs

Christopher Rothaupt, 20, of Saratoga Springs

Evan Jenkins, 18, of Gansevoort

Eric Murray, 27, of Saratoga Springs

Charges

First-degree burglary (felony)

First-degree robbery (felony)

Fourth-degree conspiracy (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

The four were arraigned Tuesday morning in Saratoga Springs City Court. They were all remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.