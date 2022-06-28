TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County on June 18. Out of the 18 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.
The four people were charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, which is a misdemeanor. The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:
- Creekside Wine & Liquor Barn, 3224 State Route 7 in Pittstown
- Sunoco, 3187 State Route 7 in Pittstown
- Cumberland Farms, 25 Church Street in Hoosick Falls
- Brunswick Barbeque & Brew, 3925 SR 2 in Troy
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Guiseppe’s, 3680 NY-7 in Hoosick Falls
- Man of Kent, 4452 NY-7 in Hoosick Falls
- Stewart’s Shop, 4700 SR 7 in Hoosick Falls
- Mikey Mart, 4744 SR 7 in Hoosick Falls
- Walgreens, 22 Main Street in Hoosick Falls
- Hoosac Package Liquor, 53 Classic Street in Hoosick Falls
- Sand Bar, 21 Lyman Street in Hoosick Falls
- Unihog, 2 Center Street in Hoosick Falls
- Stewart’s Shop, 2 River Street in Hoosick Falls
- Tops Friendly Market, 21501 SR 22 in Hoosick Falls
- Dollar General, 21428 SR 22 in Hoosick Falls
- Cobble Pond Farms, 4005 SR 2 in Cropseyville
- Tamarac Wine & Spirits, 3991 SR 2 in Cropseyville
- Stewart’s Shop, 2 Brick Church Road in Cropseyville