TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County on June 18. Out of the 18 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

The four people were charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, which is a misdemeanor. The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Creekside Wine & Liquor Barn, 3224 State Route 7 in Pittstown

Sunoco, 3187 State Route 7 in Pittstown

Cumberland Farms, 25 Church Street in Hoosick Falls

Brunswick Barbeque & Brew, 3925 SR 2 in Troy

The following businesses were in compliance: