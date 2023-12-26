AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people have been arrested in the City of Amsterdam on prostitution charges. These arrests stem from a joint investigation by the Amsterdam Police Department, the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, law enforcement found that online platforms were being used to facilitate illegal activity. Since the investigation is ongoing, police said that specific details about the suspects and their methods will not be shared at this time.

Arrestees

Shanice Aaliyah Nuttall of Albany

Sandra J. Bowen of Troy

Sylvia D. Stinson of Schenectady

Aushaule N. Jenkins-Pryer of Albany

“Exploitation of any kind is unacceptable,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond. “Our office is committed to working with law enforcement to aggressively pursue those who profit from the suffering of others. We commend the outstanding work of all agencies involved in this operation, and will continue to fight for the safety and well-being of our community.”

If you have any information related to this case, you can contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100 or the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at (518) 853-8250.