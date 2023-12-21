ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A West Rutland resident was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for attempting to entice a minor in New York. Scarlet Shadows, 33, was also ordered to serve 15 years of post-release supervision and will be registered as a sex offender upon release.

Shadows, formerly known as Randy Emillion Goodreau, admitted to trying to entice and coerce an individual believed to be an 11-year-old girl. Shadows exchanged sexually explicit messages with the individual and someone believed to be the child’s guardian.

Shadows then traveled to Warren County in January 2022 intending to have sex with the child. Shadows brought an engagement ring, condoms, and gifts for the child.