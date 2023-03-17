SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady County. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, three allegedly sold alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. Three people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.

The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Mikey Mart Valero, 6030 Duanesburg Road in Duanesburg

Market 32, 442 Balltown Road in Niskayuna

Annand Discount Wine & Liquor, 1437 Broadway in Schenectady

The following businesses were in compliance: