SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady County. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, three allegedly sold alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. Three people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.
The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:
- Mikey Mart Valero, 6030 Duanesburg Road in Duanesburg
- Market 32, 442 Balltown Road in Niskayuna
- Annand Discount Wine & Liquor, 1437 Broadway in Schenectady
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Stewart’s, 1739 Union Street in Schenectady
- Stewart’s, 566 Balltown Road in Schenectady
- Cumberland Farms, 1269 High Bridge Road in Rotterdam
- Stewart’s, 2740 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam
- Cumberland Farms, 3088 Carman Road in Rotterdam
- Speedway, 1911 Curry Road in Rotterdam
- Stewart’s in Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam
- Country Farm, 329 Mariaville Road in Schenectady
- Valero Gas Station, 3060 Broadway in Schenectady
- Boscias Liquor, 2710 Broadway in Schenectady
- Target, 428 Balltown Road in Schenectady
- M&D Convenience, 2635 Broadway in Schenectady
- Sunoco, 2302 Broadway in Schenectady
- Dollar General, 2001 Broadway in Schenectady
- Citgo Gas Station, 1605 Broadway in Schenectady
- Raizada Mart, 1747 Union Street in Schenectady
- Mobil Gas Station, 3497 State Street in Schenectady
- Sunoco Gas Station, 3522 State Street in Schenectady