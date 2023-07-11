ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Albany men were arrested on gun and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., police were attempting to stop a vehicle on the 200-block of Sherman Street as part of an ongoing investigation. Police said the driver, Jaquan Caldwell, 27, did not comply and led detectives on a chase. During the pursuit, the passenger, Naftalie Trimino, 29, threw a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, and crack cocaine from the vehicle.

Caldwell lost control of the vehicle in the area of First and Ontario Streets and crashed into a parked car. He tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested. Trimino remained in the car and was also arrested.

Caldwell was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

Trimino was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a home on the 500-block of Clinton Avenue. Yourmagesty Gaskin, 30, was found inside and was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun, cocaine, and materials for manufacturing and distributing drugs. He was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

Trimino and Gaskin were both arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail. Caldwell is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Albany City Criminal Court.