TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men have been arrested on gun possession charges after a shooting investigation by the Troy Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened on July 14.

The Troy Police Department and the FBI-Albany Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force began an investigation into the shooting that happened in the area of 9th Street and Rensselaer Street in Troy. During the incident, police believe a man was shot in the leg, but had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Safe Streets Task Force continued the investigation, which led to several search warrants being issued in connection with the shooting. Police said the search warrants were executed in Troy and Watervliet and three arrests were made for illegal guns.

Guns seized (Troy PD)

Guns seized (Troy PD)

Arrests

Zyeonte Cyrus (Troy PD)

Nazaire Merritt (Troy PD)

Shareef Miller (Troy PD)

Zyeonte Cyrus, 23, of Troy Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Nazaire Merritt, 21, of Green Island Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Shareef Miller, 32, of Watervliet Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony) Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)



All three were remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. Troy Police encourage members of the community to continue reaching out with any information they have about any incidents in the city, either by phone at (518) 270-4421 or on the Troy Police Department website.

“We want to recognize the ever-present coordination and partnership amongst our Capital District Safe Streets Task Force. This competent and swift investigation is the result of multiple agencies working together with a common goal, the safety and security of our communities,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.