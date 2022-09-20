QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Queensbury on September 18. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said drugs and a loaded gun were found in the car.

On Sunday, police pulled over a Volvo XC90 for not using a blinker to make a left turn. Police found that the car had switched Vermont license plates registered to a Chevrolet vehicle. During a search of the car, police said they found crack cocaine on the front passenger seat and a loaded 9mm firearm, crack cocaine, and a digital scale with cocaine residue in the glove box.

Charges

Jonathan Johnson, 29, of Glens Falls (Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Periard, 29, of Argyle (Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Maleki Nichols, 20, of Queensbury (Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Jonathan Johnson, 29, of Glens Falls, was charged with: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell) (felony) Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (half ounce or more of a narcotic drug) (felony) Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Robert Periard, 29, of Argyle, was charged with: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell) (felony) Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (half ounce or more of a narcotic drug) (felony) Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Maleki Nichols, 20, of Queensbury, was charged with: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell) (felony) Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (half ounce or more of a narcotic drug) (felony) Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)



Johnson, who has currently pending drug felonies out of Glens Falls, was also issued traffic tickets for failure to signal and switched license plates. All three were arraigned in Queensbury Court. Periard and Nichols were released to return to court at a later date. Johnson was remanded on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond for bail.