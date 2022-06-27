CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Greene County. New York State Police said Jessica Collazo, 32, of Catskill, Albert Clark, 33, of Cairo, and Laura Jackson, 59, of Catskill, were arrested on June 25.

On Saturday around 1:50 a.m., police said troopers pulled over a car on Allen Street in Catskill that was in violation of the state vehicle and traffic law. After stopping the car, police saw the driver, Collazo, walking away from the car.

Police said Collazo tried to flee when told to get back in the car. She was then taken into custody. When she was being arrested, police said troopers saw multiple clear plastic bags of crack cocaine on the ground near Collazo and Clark, who was being interviewed in the back of the car.

Clark was also arrested at that time. The second passenger, Jackson, was also interviewed by troopers. Police said troopers found multiple crack-smoking devices containing crack cocaine during a search of the vehicle.

Jackson was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a misdemeanor. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Charges for Collazo and Clark

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Both were arraigned in Cairo Town Court. Collazo was released and Clark was remanded to the Greene County Jail.