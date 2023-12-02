SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested on Friday night following a stabbing investigation, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Danaher, 36, of Schuylerville, Ruthann Danaher, 53, of Schuylerville, and Kevin Relyea, 57, of Malta, are all facing charges.

The investigation determined that on November 17, Ryan Danaher allegedly stabbed a person in the neck with a knife on Myers Lane in Schuylerville, resulting in serious injury. Upon pursuing Danaher with a warrant for his arrest, police learned of his whereabouts in Queensbury and were able to take him into custody without incident on December 1.

On the same night, officers conducted a traffic stop in Malta on a car driven by Relyea with Ruthann Danaher as a passenger. According to police, Ruthann is accused of concealing Ryan Danaher’s location while knowing there was an active arrest warrant for him.

Police say that as Ruthann Danaher was being arrested, Relyea allegedly drove his vehicle recklessly at deputies on the scene, putting the officers in danger, though no injuries were sustained. Relyna then reportedly resisted arrest as he and Ruthann Danaher were taken into custody, and the three now face the following charges:

Charges

Ryan Danaher

First-degree assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Ruthann Danaher

Second-degree hindering prosecution

Kevin Relyea

First-degree reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Ryan Danaher was arraigned in the Town of Saratoga Justice Court and then remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. Ruthann Danaher and Relyea were both arraigned in the Town of Milton Justice Court before being released on their own recognizance.