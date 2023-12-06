ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three arrests have been made in connection to a home invasion near Elberon Place and South Lake Avenue, with one suspect being charged with attempted murder. Chauncey Compton 18, Raven Simmons, 27, and Devon Davis, 29, each face charges.

On Wednesday, November 29, around 1:05 p.m., Albany Police responded to a residence near Elberon Place and South Lake Avenue for a reported burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers said a man claimed four people entered his home, displayed a gun, and robbed him.

Officers found an 18-year-old shortly after with a gunshot wound to his left leg on the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue. He was treated on the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the 18-year-old, identified as Chauncey Compton, was involved in the incident and was shot by another suspect involved too.

Later, on Wednesday, December 5, around 1:30 p.m., police pursued a car of interest concerning the home invasion. The car eventually struck multiple cars while driving recklessly and crashed at Henry Johnson Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue. Two suspects, identified as Raven Simmons and Devon Davis, were taken into custody.

Compton Charges:

First-degree burglary

First-degree robbery

Simmons Charges:

First-degree robbery

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Fourth-degree criminal facilitation

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Davis Charges:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree robbery

First-degree burglary

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Compton was arraigned on November 30 and is in custody at the Albany County Jail. Simmons was arraigned Wednesday morning in the Albany City Criminal Court and $50,000 bail was set. Davis was arraigned Wednesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and was remanded at the Albany County Jail.