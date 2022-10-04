ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.

Around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of I-757 and Madison Avenue for a report of menacing. The victim told police a vehicle pulled up next to him, and one of the occupants pointed a handgun at him through the car window.

The next day, the victim told police he saw the same vehicle and its occupants in a parking lot on Holland Avenue. Police found the vehicle and took the three occupants into custody.

Johnta Turpin, 25, of Albany, was identified as the suspect in the menacing incident and charged with one count of Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. He was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree after police said they found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the vehicle.

Damin Germon, 23, of Albany, allegedly had a gun in his waistband. He was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one for the handgun in his waistband and the other for the handgun located in the car.

Jaquez Green, 19, of Albany, was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

All three were arraigned and send to the Albany County Jail.