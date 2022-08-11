New York State Police believe these items found on the property are stolen (NYSP)

SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.

On August 10, State Police helped the Guilderland Police Department with a case of stolen construction equipment. Troopers found the equipment in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake. During the investigation, police said troopers found multiple other items which appear to be stolen on the property.

The investigation is ongoing. If you believe one of these items in the above pictures is yours, or if you have information that would help return the items to the rightful owners, you can email CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

The three arrested were at the property when police arrived. Police said one had amphetamines at the time of the arrests.

Arrests

Kristopher Bradford, 41, of Sand Lake, was charged with: Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony) Two counts of illegal possession of vehicle identification numbers (felony) Fifth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor) Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Natasha Ryan, 33, of Sand Lake, was charged with: Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony) Two counts of illegal possession of vehicle identification numbers (felony) Fifth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)

John Tybush II, 35, of Troy, was charged with: Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony) Two counts of illegal possession of vehicle identification numbers (felony) Fifth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)



Bradford, Ryan, and Tybush were arraigned in the Schodack Town court. They were all released and are set to return to court at a later date.