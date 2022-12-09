SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two brothers have now been sentenced for their involvement in an August 2021 Caroline Street assault that ultimately led to the death of 56-year-old South Carolina man Mark French. Jordan Garafalo, 39, of Saratoga Springs was sentenced to three years in state prison along with three years of parole on Thursday, December 8.

Police announced the arrest of Garafalo and his brother, James, who assaulted French in front of Clancy’s, causing major head trauma. French went to Albany Medical Center that night where he later died. James was sentenced in May to five years after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, along with another two to four years for his plea to aggravated family offense.