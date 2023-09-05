ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Marquis Dixon, 26, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges in Albany County Supreme Court. Dixon has been remanded and will reappear in court on September 29.

Dixon faces the following charges:

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

One count of promoting prison contraband

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

According to the indictment, Dixon possessed a loaded firearm on June 20 in the area of 278 Orange Street in Albany. Dixon is also accused of possessing illicit drugs while housed at the Albany County Correctional Facility on or around June 21.