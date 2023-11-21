ORWELL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested the 23-year-old suspect they were looking for, in connection to a shooting that took place in Orwell, Vermont. Trent J. Beayon, of Burlington and Orwell, Vermont, is charged with attempted murder and more.

Vermont State Police say Beayon was visiting a home at 195 Fisher Road in Orwell when a dispute happened involving several people at the residence. According to police, Beayon fired at least one round from a semiautomatic 9mm handgun at Paxton Tabue, a 25-year-old from Orwell.

Police say Tabue wasn’t injured in the shooting. Beayon fled the scene.

Charges:

Attempted murder

Reckless endangerment

Aggravated assault

Beayon was arrested around 4:40 p.m. on Monday. He surrendered to police after they responded to a residence on Quarry Hill Road in South Burlington. he was brought to the Williston barracks for processing and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.