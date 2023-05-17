AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man is accused of stealing a gun from a car and was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Amsterdam Police Department. Kobe Richmond, 22, faces multiple charges.

According to Amsterdam Police, Richmond was arrested on a felony warrant for charges that stem from the alleged crime on April 22.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Richmond was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in Amsterdam City Court at a later date.