QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after police allegedly seized over 200 pounds of marijuana from his vehicle. New York State Police said Harlon Feferbaum, 39, of Brooklyn, was arrested on April 22.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police conducted a traffic stop on the Northway southbound at Exit 18 in Queensbury for a vehicle and traffic violation. While searching the vehicle, police said they found several large hockey-style bags with the marijuana.

Feferbaum was arrested for criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree, which is a felony. He was taken to SP Queensbury for processing.