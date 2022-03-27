TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police officers received several 911 calls about a shooting at 28 4th Street, the Bradley Bar, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, a man was found by police who had been shot in the chest. Troy Fire Department members treated the victim at the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Shortly after, a second man with a gunshot wound to his torso arrived at a local area hospital in a private car. Investigations have determined that the second victim was also at 28 4th Street when the shooting occurred. He is being treated at the hospital, and police said his injuries are serious.

Multiple detectives and evidence technicians continued patrol units’ investigations at the scene. Several active leads have been provided and the investigation is ongoing.

If you saw anything last night, Troy Police ask you to contact their detectives at (518) 270-4421. You can also reach detectives online at troypd.org.