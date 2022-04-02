MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police has arrested two men for possession of cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop. Police said Sampson Ackerson, 24, and Robert Harris, 27, both of Montpelier were arrested on April 2.

On Saturday, at about 4:52 p.m., State Police pulled over a car on State Route 2, East Montpelier for a traffic violation. Police said during their investigation a K9 alerted troopers to a location on the vehicle and found about 23 grams of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, and over $2,700 in cash belonging to both men.

Charged:

Possession of more than 2.5 grams of cocaine (felony)

Possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana (misdemeanor)

Ackerson and Harris were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Both were released and issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date.