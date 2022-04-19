(NEWS10) — Two local members of the Felony Lane Gang were indicted in the national scheme. Terrell McDonald, 32, of Troy, and Keyshawn Arnold, 25, of Schenectady, are listed as co-conspirators by the Department of Justice.

Arnold previously pled guilty to his role in the 13-count indictment. He, McDonald and seven other men were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to officials, the Felony Lane Gang operated between July 2019 and September 2020. They would commit smash-and-grabs by breaking into vehicles and stealing personal property. They allegedly used stolen debit cards, credit cards, checkbooks, and IDs to commit bank fraud by recruiting women to impersonate the victims in drive-through bank lanes and cash checks.

Officials said many of the women they recruited suffered from addiction and were paid at least partially in narcotics.