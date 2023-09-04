DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested just after midnight on Monday and are charged with stealing from Jim’s Tastee Freez in Delmar. William Kennedy, 51, and John Carroll, 54, each face several charges.

Bethlehem Police say they responded to Jim’s Tastee Freez for reports of a larceny in progress. Upon arrival, police determined two men were stealing from the ATM outside of the shop.

One suspect was taken into custody, while the other was found shortly after on Delaware Avenue.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Both were arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court. Carroll was released on his own recognizance. Kennedy was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility and is held with no bail. A return date has been set for September 7 at the Town of Bethlehem Court.