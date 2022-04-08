KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested for an alleged burglary in Kinderhook. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said James Smith, 51, and Helena Hartfield, 54, both of Hudson, were charged in connection with the incident.

The duo is accused of working together to break into a Kinderhook business on April 5 to steal. With the assistance of the New York State Police, the Sheriff’s Office said it was able to connect Smith and Hartfield to the burglary.

Smith was charged with burglary in the third degree (felony) and criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor). Hartfield was charged with burglary in the third degree (felony).

Both were arraigned in Kinderhook Town Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail.