COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany men are facing charges after an incident at Colonie Center in December. Police said a victim was injured with a knife and a gun was also produced during the incident.

Sincere Ocasio and Brian Strong, both of Albany, were arrested Wednesday morning. They are facing the following charges:

A knife recovered during an investigation into an alleged assault at Colonie Center on December 28, 2022. (Colonie PD)

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Around 6 p.m. on December 28, police were called to Colonie Center for a fight involving several individuals. Police said one victim sustained knife injuries to his hands and head.

Police executed search warrants at Ocasio’s and Strong’s homes. They recovered the knife used in the alleged attack as well as multiple imitation firearms, one of which police believe was produced during the incident.

Ocasio and Strong, both 18, were arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail until their next court date.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are still working to determine if anyone else was involved. Anyone with information can call police at 518-783-2754 or may contact Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.