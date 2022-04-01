DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting a fire in Delmar. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 24, of Altamont, and Dylan Lafave, 28, of Greenville, were charged in connection with the incident.

On March 20 around 8 p.m., police responded to the report of a structure fire at a Delmar residence. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel found that there was no fire.

Police said detectives followed up on the incident and were able to find where the call originated from. That led police to an address in Albany and they were able to identify Albright and Lafave as suspects in the case.

Albright was charged with conspiracy in the fifth degree, which is a misdemeanor. He is set to return to the Town of Bethlehem Court on April 6.

Lafave was charged with falsely reporting a fire, explosion, or hazardous substance to an official in the second degree (felony), and criminal impersonation in the second degree (misdemeanor). He is set to return to the Town of Bethlehem Court on May 17.