FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On two separate occasions in 2021, New York State Police were called to homes in Fulton and Montgomery counties for reports of burglaries in progress. In both cases, police determined multiple suspects had allegedly entered a victim’s home and stolen valuables at gunpoint.

After a months-long investigation, troopers have identified the suspects in both cases as Michael M. Flores, 34, of Amsterdam and an unnamed juvenile. Police say the duo broke into a home in Broadalbin around 3:10 a.m. on January 9, 2021, and later robbed a home in Hagaman on July 3, 2021, around 4:51 p.m.

After identifying the suspects, police obtained an arrest warrant for Flores, who was already in Montgomery County Jail. Flores was arraigned in Broadalbin Town Court and returned to the jail on February 17.

Police were able to get an arrest warrant for the juvenile through youth court. They were arraigned in Fulton County Family Court on February 18. Both individuals were charged with two counts of first-degree burglary (felony), one for each home they allegedly broke into.