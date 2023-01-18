ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people are facing charges after Albany police said they were in possession of a loaded gun and drugs.

Police were conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation on Southern Boulevard when they arrested Jah-Laun McCall, of Schenectady. Police said the 28-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle and was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

McCall was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and one count of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Deanna Jackson, 31, of Colonie. Police said she was also in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and fentanyl. She was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, and one Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

Both McCall and Jackson were arraigned Wednesday in Albany City Criminal Court.