NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested on prostitution charges after a fight in a North Greenbush home. The North Greenbush Department said Christopher Vejvoda, 49, of Wynantskill, and Abigail Henderson, 33, of Albany, were arrested on May 25.

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a home on Van Woert Court for a reported assault. Once there, police found that Vejvoda had hired Henderson to go to his house to perform a sex act with him.

According to police, a verbal argument broke out between the two and Henderson started yelling for help out of a bathroom window. Moments later, police said a man that Vejvoda had never met before entered the home and began assaulting him while Henderson fled.

Police said the man is not being identified because he has not been charged. During the incident, Vejvoda was slashed by a knife but suffered only a minor injury. He was treated by North Greenbush Ambulance and taken into custody.

Henderson and the man fled the area into Troy where they were located and stopped by a Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Deputy, police said. She was taken into custody and was reportedly found to be in possession of multiple items of contraband.

Charges for Henderson

Prostitution (misdemeanor)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Possession of a hypodermic instrument (misdemeanor)

Vejvoda was charged with third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution, which is a misdemeanor. No charges were pursued by either party regarding the fight.

Both were processed and released on appearance tickets to return to North Greenbush Town Court at a later date. Henderson was turned over to the Colonie Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant for theft.

