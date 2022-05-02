QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop on the Northway in Queensbury. The New York State Police said Jalil Hill, 37, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Tyrone Williams, 32, of Long Island City, were arrested on April 26.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on I-87 for a series of traffic violations. Police found that the driver, Hill, was operating with a suspended license. Hill’s passenger, Williams, allegedly handed the trooper false identification.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found multiple vacuum-sealed bags containing almost a kilogram of suspected crack cocaine. Two loaded 9mm handguns were also found in the vehicle.

One of the 9mm handguns found in the vehicle (NYSP)

Charges

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (intent to sell. felony)

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree (misdemeanor)

Williams was also charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree (felony), falsifying business records in the first degree (felony), and criminal impersonation in the second degree (misdemeanor). Both men were taken to Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to the Warren County Jail to await a court appearance.