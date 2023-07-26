DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people accused of selling fentanyl in Dutchess County were arrested following a reported spike in overdoses beginning the weekend of July 24, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Robinson (59, Poughkeepsie), and Shaje Wilcox (31, Poughkeepsie), each face multiple charges.

Deputies say both Robinson and Wilcox were operating independently. Drug Task Force members were deployed to two different areas in Poughkeepsie on Friday and apprehended both Robinson and Wilcox.

Deputies say Robinson was selling fentanyl in the area of Main Street and Rose Street in Poughkeepsie, with Wilcox doing so in the lower Main Street areas near Waryas Park. Both could face additional charges.

Robinson Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Robinson was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court. He was taken to the Dutchess County Jail and is held without bail.

Wilcox Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Wilcox was arranged in the City of Poughkeepsie Court. She is ordered to appear back in court in early August.