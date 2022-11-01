SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from North Carolina and one from Virginia were arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of catalytic converters.

Around 6 a.m. on October 29, police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Police found the reported Chevy van on Route 9 and conducted a vehicle stop. While investigating, police said the Virginia plates did not match the van and a catalytic converter was seen on the floor of the vehicle.

While continuing their investigation, police determined a second vehicle and a hotel room were connected to the suspected thefts. During the execution of a search warrant, 14 stolen catalytic converters were found in the hotel room, and five more were found in the vehicle.

A total of 24 stolen converters were recovered, according to police. Two men were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Trever Murphy

Trever Murphy, 42, of North Carolina, is facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree- D Felony

Grand Larceny 3rd Degree- D Felony

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree- D Felony

Murphy is currently on federal probation, police said. He is now in the custody of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

Joshua McIntosh, 41, of Virginia, is facing the following charges:

Joshua McIntosh

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- B Felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree- D Felony

Possession of Burglar Tools- A Misdemeanor

He was arraigned and put into the custody of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on $250,000 cash bail/ $500,000 bond/ $2.5 Million secured bond.

Additional charges are expected.