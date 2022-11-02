ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police investigators from the Special Operations Unit who are tasked with investigating animal cruelty cases arrested two Albany residents this week after each allegedly tortured their dog. In one case, the neglect resulted in a dog’s death.

Elise Sumner, 27, of Albany was arrested on Tuesday, November 1 for an incident that happened in August on Spring Street. Continuing an investigation into animal cruelty at Sumner’s home on Spring Street between Lark and Dove Streets, investigators allegedly determined that Sumners failed to provide proper sustenance and medical care to her two-year-old German Shephard who was suffering from malnutrition and severe bite wounds to the dog’s head and ears. The dog later died from the injuries, police said.

Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Center assisted in the investigation. Sumner was charged with one count of animal cruelty and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Albany City Criminal Court.

On Wednesday, November 2, at about 6:15 a.m., investigators continuing a probe into animal cruelty on Crown Terrace arrested Jevena Ross, 45, of Albany.

Following up on a complaint about a car parked on Crown Terrace with two dogs muzzled in the backseat, officers found the car Wednesday morning. The two animals were still trapped inside, police said.

According to police, both dogs had been muzzled and restrained to the headrest. Officers also discovered that the dogs did not have proper food, water, or shelter in the car. The back seat had been covered in dog pee and poop, police claim.

Ross has been charged with one count of animal cruelty and is scheduled to be arraigned later this month in Albany City Criminal Court. Both dogs from Crown Terrace were removed by Albany Police Animal Control and taken to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.